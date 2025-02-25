Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Inter Parfums updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.350-5.350 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. 192,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $154.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

