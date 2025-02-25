Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 19.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.71.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $11.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $555.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.51). Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,804. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

