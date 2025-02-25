Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.890-10.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.
Intuit Price Performance
INTU traded down $11.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.63. 3,008,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,880. Intuit has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $610.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.51). Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.