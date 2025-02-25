Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.890-10.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded down $11.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.63. 3,008,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,880. Intuit has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $610.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $628.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.51). Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.