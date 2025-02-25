Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 25th (AE, APTO, ATSG, AWRE, BCRX, BLK, CMLS, CVM, CVV, DDI)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 25th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). The firm issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). TD Securities issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI). They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

