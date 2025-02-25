Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for February 25th (AE, APTO, ATSG, AWRE, BCRX, BLK, CMLS, CVM, CVV, DDI)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, February 25th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). Stephens issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). The firm issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). TD Securities issued a hold rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU). The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI). They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY). They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE). They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

