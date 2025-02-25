Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.500-24.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 22.500-24.000 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,225. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $140.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

