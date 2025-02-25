Jill Granat Sells 11,706 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 11,706 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total transaction of C$1,043,712.81.

On Monday, December 9th, Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.98, for a total transaction of C$1,061,111.09.

Shares of TSE:QSR traded up C$0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$91.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$91.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$86.06 and a 52 week high of C$112.12. The stock has a market cap of C$20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

