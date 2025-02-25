Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.34), Zacks reports.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of KSPI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.21. 202,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $143.72.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSPI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.