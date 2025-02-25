K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Up 30.4% – Time to Buy?

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report) traded up 30.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.15. 102,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 18,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

K9 Gold Trading Up 30.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, vanadium, lithium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project that includes 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Desert Eagle project, which comprises 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres situated in Garfield County, Utah; and the James Bay lithium project located in the La Grande sub-province in Quebec.

