Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Lemonade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Price Performance

NYSE:LMND traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,860,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.15. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lemonade

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $1,120,849.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,874.36. This trade represents a 29.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 719,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $31,880,606.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,263,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,863,471.01. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,657 shares of company stock worth $33,868,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

