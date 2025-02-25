Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.9% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

LMT stock opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

