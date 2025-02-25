Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.54. 684,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day moving average is $152.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.02. Masimo has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $184.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

