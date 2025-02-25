McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total transaction of $962,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,892.08. The trade was a 24.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. The trade was a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $6,382,112 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $307.34 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.35. The company has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

