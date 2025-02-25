Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. 783,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

