Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.580-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of MMSI stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. 783,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,152. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
