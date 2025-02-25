Michael J. Running Sells 1,250 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,879.12. The trade was a 49.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.31. 164,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.37. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,489,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $24,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Plexus by 1,875.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130,506 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.