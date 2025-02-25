Michael J. Running Sells 1,250 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,879.12. The trade was a 49.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PLXS stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.31. 164,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,619. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.37. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.
Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
