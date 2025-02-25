Michele Murgel Sells 4,632 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 4,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $298,949.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $13,798,264.76. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $518,358.73.

NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,694. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -225.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

