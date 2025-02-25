MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance
Shares of MFICL remained flat at $25.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,566. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.
About MidCap Financial Investment
