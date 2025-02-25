MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, Zacks reports. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. 606,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,377. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

