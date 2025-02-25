Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,221. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

