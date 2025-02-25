Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,200,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,221. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
