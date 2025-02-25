MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.40), Zacks reports. MoneyLion had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.64%.

MoneyLion Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ML traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,927. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The stock has a market cap of $948.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.52 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,454,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,958,821. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $464,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,801.56. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,595 shares of company stock worth $10,123,048. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ML

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.