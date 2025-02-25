Motorola Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.77. The company had a trading volume of 869,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $326.22 and a one year high of $507.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

