Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 23.5% – Time to Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 23.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 883,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 404,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.89.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) EPS for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
