Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 17.8% – What’s Next?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.29. 1,104,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,245,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.25.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

