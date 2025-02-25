NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Insider Sells $1,074,742.48 in Stock

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $1,074,742.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. The trade was a 48.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Martha Morrell sold 100 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Martha Morrell sold 3,200 shares of NeuroPace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $48,032.00.

NPCE stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. 213,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,635. The company has a market capitalization of $413.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77. NeuroPace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCK LTD. acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

