New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

NYMT stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $607.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 181,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 251,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 240,597 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

