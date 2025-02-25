Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Novanta also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Novanta Trading Up 4.6 %

Novanta stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.61. 234,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.96. Novanta has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). Novanta had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Novanta from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

