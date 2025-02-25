NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.44 and last traded at $126.40. Approximately 107,356,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 260,527,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.28.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $11,222,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $2,679,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

