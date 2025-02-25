Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $258.0 million-$262.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.6 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.940-1.980 EPS.
Oddity Tech Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of Oddity Tech stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,748. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Oddity Tech had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oddity Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.