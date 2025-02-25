Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $30.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.26.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
