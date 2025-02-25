PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Director Buys $92,240.00 in Stock

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.97. 217,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,568. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.84 million, a PE ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 34.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 728,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 895,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $253,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

