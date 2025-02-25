Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 12,818,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 37,886,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.