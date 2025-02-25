Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – February 25th

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., AbbVie, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, and Amgen are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of companies engaged in the development, production, and marketing of drugs and related healthcare products. They are influenced by factors such as regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and patent protections, which can drive significant growth or volatility in these stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY stock traded up $19.44 on Tuesday, hitting $900.84. 3,310,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $854.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $803.38 and a 200-day moving average of $847.92.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $165.36. 5,924,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,610. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,826,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,219,346. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.04 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $230.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.94.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.67. 3,924,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.39. 8,465,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,269,969. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 25,966,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.14 and its 200 day moving average is $300.20. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

