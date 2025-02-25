Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.19. 169,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,004. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 92,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,519 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 492,160 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 132.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.