Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza Sells 93,619 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,838.30. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Joshua Kobza sold 12,420 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $797,364.00.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,669. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

