Reviewing Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orion Office REIT and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Office REIT $195.04 million 1.19 -$57.30 million ($1.54) -2.69 Apartment Investment and Management $186.99 million 6.82 -$166.20 million ($1.73) -5.22

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Apartment Investment and Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orion Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orion Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Orion Office REIT has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Orion Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Office REIT and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Office REIT -50.76% -10.28% -6.26% Apartment Investment and Management -119.76% -68.04% -11.72%

Summary

Orion Office REIT beats Apartment Investment and Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants. The company's team of experienced industry leaders employs a proven, cycle-tested investment evaluation framework which serves as the lens through which capital allocation decisions are made for the current portfolio and future acquisitions.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.