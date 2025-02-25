Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%.

Revolve Group Trading Down 4.0 %

RVLV stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,960,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,823. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,400. This trade represents a 42.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 687,778 shares of company stock worth $22,364,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

