REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $1.58 (NASDAQ:CEPI)

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.5778 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 45.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEPI traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.