Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $586.28 and last traded at $587.95, with a volume of 102796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $576.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,165,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

