Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 331,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 208,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rover Critical Minerals Stock Down 25.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$976,650.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Rover Critical Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.