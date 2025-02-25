SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS opened at $1.81 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.09.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 5.23% of SemiLEDs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

