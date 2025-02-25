Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.300-4.700 EPS.
Sempra Stock Performance
NYSE SRE traded down $16.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,675,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,903. Sempra has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.98.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sempra
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Home Depot Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.