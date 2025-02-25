Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

