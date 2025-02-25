SES AI (NYSE:SES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

SES AI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SES traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,685,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,329,588. SES AI has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $306.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In other news, CEO Qichao Hu sold 194,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $227,517.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,781,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,669.73. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,028.44. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,471 shares of company stock valued at $610,541 in the last 90 days. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

