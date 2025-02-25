Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.250-13.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.9 million-$352.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.0 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SEZL. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Sezzle from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Sezzle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Performance

SEZL traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.44. 361,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 9.58. Sezzle has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $477.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.31. Sezzle had a return on equity of 101.18% and a net margin of 25.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $1,093,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,474.72. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $360.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,480. This represents a 3.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.