Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$492,263.81 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.59, for a total transaction of C$492,263.81.
Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 28th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 394 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.56, for a total value of C$63,261.55.
- On Monday, December 9th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 4,951 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.19, for a total value of C$807,961.18.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SHOP traded down C$6.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$157.68. 1,265,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,975. The stock has a market cap of C$146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$162.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of C$72.36 and a 12-month high of C$183.53.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
