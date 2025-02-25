SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares during the quarter. SIFCO Industries accounts for 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

