Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,497,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 651,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Sintana Energy Stock Up 22.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market cap of C$328.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In other news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$30,609.52. 15.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

