SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.64. 19,803,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 43,927,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $141,724.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,252.98. This trade represents a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,008,465 shares of company stock worth $416,952,167. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 849.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

