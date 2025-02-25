Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$27.44 and last traded at C$27.57, with a volume of 80806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

