Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) CAO Sells $127,396.08 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $127,396.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,426.08. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Spire Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 562,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,327. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $274.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spire Global from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spire Global from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

