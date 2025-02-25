Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Announces Earnings Results

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35), Zacks reports. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. Sprout Social updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.740 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPT traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This trade represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $520,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,091.25. This trade represents a 9.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

